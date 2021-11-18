Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Turing in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Turing’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

TWKS opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. Turing has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $34.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of Turing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

