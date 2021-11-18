Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TLW. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 47.52 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £680.20 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.54. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In related news, insider Les Wood purchased 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

