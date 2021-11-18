Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred Hand purchased 235,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marc Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 485,925 shares of company stock valued at $851,524. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $792,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $1,893,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $18,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

