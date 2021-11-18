Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Up 7.8%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.48 and last traded at $140.09. 14,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 350,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -166.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,128,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after buying an additional 96,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

