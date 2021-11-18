TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $48.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Truist cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.