Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 147,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,912,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 27,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.16. 25,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,807. The stock has a market cap of $153.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $244.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.