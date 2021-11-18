Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG traded up $15.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,997.07. 22,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,348. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,020.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,850.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,684.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,930 shares of company stock worth $537,955,199. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

