Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 661,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,755,849 shares.The stock last traded at $18.39 and had previously closed at $17.97.

TRIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

