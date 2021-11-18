Trex (NYSE:TREX) Hits New 52-Week High at $134.95

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.95 and last traded at $132.76, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.10.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 11.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Trex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in Trex by 1,203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 40,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

