Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.04. Travelzoo reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TZOO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $151,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,571 shares of company stock worth $1,629,521. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

