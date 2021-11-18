Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

TZOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of TZOO opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. Travelzoo has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $151,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,971 shares in the company, valued at $452,515.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,571 shares of company stock worth $1,629,521. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Travelzoo by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

