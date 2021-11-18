TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 250.9% from the October 14th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $245.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

