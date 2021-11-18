TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

TAC stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.