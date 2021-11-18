Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 47,750 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,540% compared to the average daily volume of 1,029 put options.

MDY stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $525.91. 958,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,522. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $386.44 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,944,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

