Traders Buy Large Volume of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:DBA)

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 25,456 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 959% compared to the average volume of 2,403 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 580,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 194,502 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 241,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 180,535 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 230,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 71.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

DBA stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.