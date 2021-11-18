Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Up 87.6% in October

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 501,800 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the October 14th total of 267,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $6,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 30,851.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.