Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading Up 5.3%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 5,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 518,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $23,809,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $13,418,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $9,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $8,950,000.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

