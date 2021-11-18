Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Down 78.5% in October

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the October 14th total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.