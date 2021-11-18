Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,907,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,682,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TR opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.44. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

