Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 62.1% in October

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the October 14th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOKCF remained flat at $$66.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

