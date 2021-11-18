Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 62.1% in October

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the October 14th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TOKCF remained flat at $$66.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $71.00.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.