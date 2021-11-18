Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 422.0% from the October 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TOELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock opened at $132.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.08. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average is $110.62.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 30.30%. Analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

