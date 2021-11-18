TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Rating Increased to Top Pick at Morgan Stanley

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “top pick” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

