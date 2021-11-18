TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $102.00 at Barclays

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TJX. Guggenheim raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.32.

Shares of TJX opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

