Timothy L. Schmidt Sells 3,500 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.45. 30,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,924. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.70 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

