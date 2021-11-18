Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,324,039 shares of company stock valued at $105,420,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.