Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,920,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.3% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,575.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,394.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,393.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

