Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 318 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up about 1.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

