Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.02

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLYS. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $521.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 73.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 360,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 103,863 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.