Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 45,000 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $28,637,910.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $9,217,950.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00.

Thryv stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 525,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,526. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THRY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thryv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at $71,802,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after buying an additional 1,423,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,094,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

