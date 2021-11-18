Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,585 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,710,000.

IWS stock opened at $122.02 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.27 and a 1 year high of $123.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

