Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,851 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 238,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 402,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

