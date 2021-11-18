Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,644 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after buying an additional 1,879,548 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after buying an additional 1,620,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $110.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

