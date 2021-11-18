Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 32,398 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 45.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,023,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 248,578 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 57,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 230.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

