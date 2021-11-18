Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 43,632 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,632 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lennar were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Money Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Lennar by 898.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Lennar by 725.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.82.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $110.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

