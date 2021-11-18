Thorstarter (XRUNE) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $30.56 million and approximately $868,071.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thorstarter has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00068034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00069694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00090591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.36 or 1.00455008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.70 or 0.06947340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

