Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,958. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.10.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

