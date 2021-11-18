Thomas Catinazzo Sells 22,500 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 293 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $10,802.91.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,768,000 after acquiring an additional 812,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,096,000 after acquiring an additional 242,361 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,668,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,670,000 after acquiring an additional 293,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

