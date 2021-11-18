THETA Trading Down 12.4% This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last week, THETA has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $6.40 billion and approximately $246.80 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can now be bought for $6.40 or 0.00010717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00047957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.00220708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005765 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.