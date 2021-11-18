ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ THMO opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.01. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 152.92% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THMO. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ThermoGenesis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

