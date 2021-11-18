The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells $10,655,700.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TTD traded down $4.14 on Wednesday, hitting $107.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,404,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 924.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 79,258 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 323,039 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

