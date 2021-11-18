The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells $10,655,700.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
TTD traded down $4.14 on Wednesday, hitting $107.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,404,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
