The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Southern posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $83,148,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,442. Southern has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

