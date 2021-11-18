The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Singing Machine stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. Singing Machine has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.87.
About Singing Machine
See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.