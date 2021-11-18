The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 65.4% in October

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGPYY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.64. 18,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,873. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

