The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 65.4% in October

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGPYY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.64. 18,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,873. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

