The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SGE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 700 ($9.15).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 792.40 ($10.35) on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 802.40 ($10.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 731.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 698.85. The company has a market capitalization of £8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 38.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 11.63 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

