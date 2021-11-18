The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,513 shares of company stock worth $42,535,139 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average is $140.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

