The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.8% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,513 shares of company stock valued at $42,535,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.80. 42,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,688,529. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $357.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.