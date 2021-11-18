The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 11.6% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 296,513 shares of company stock worth $42,535,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.