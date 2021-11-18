The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a net margin of 111.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%.

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The LGL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

