The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of J. M. Smucker worth $22,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 133,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $26,391,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 425.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SJM stock opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.41.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

