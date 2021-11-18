The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells $80,890.00 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) insider Jasmin Manner sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $80,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:HNST traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,648. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. FMR LLC bought a new position in Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth $36,196,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

